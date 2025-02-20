Stalin writes to PM, Asserts commitment to two-language policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate release of ₹2,152 crore in educational funds allocated for the state. Emphasizing Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to the two-language policy, Stalin insisted that the Centre’s delay in releasing funds has adversely affected student welfare programs.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted that the delayed disbursement of funds has disrupted key educational and welfare initiatives for students and teachers in the state. Tamil Nadu has long upheld the two-language policy, which is deeply rooted in its educational and social framework. Despite multiple appeals, the Centre has yet to release the much-needed funds, impacting the state’s ability to implement crucial schemes.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that withholding financial aid contradicts the principles of cooperative federalism. He urged Prime Minister Modi to personally intervene and resolve the matter, ensuring that Tamil Nadu’s students and educators are not unfairly affected by bureaucratic delays.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s stance, Stalin made it clear that the state remains committed to the two-language policy and will not accept any attempts to alter it. He asserted that this policy has played a crucial role in the state’s progress, particularly in advancing social justice and ensuring equal opportunities for all linguistic communities.