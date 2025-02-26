Kuldeep adds variety to Indian bowling attack

Kuldeep Yadav’s art of left-arm wrist spin is subtle. It’s not endearingly garish as it was in the world of Shane Warne or Abdul Qadir.

His magic is well-concealed by layers of plainness and courage. A rewind to India’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan last Sunday will validate that impression.

Pakistan still had some life in their innings at 200 for five with eight overs to spare, and an in-form Salman Agha was at the crease with Khushdil Shah. Skipper Rohit Sharma pressed Kuldeep into service.

Immediately, Agha saw a scoring opportunity but his shimmy at Kuldeep’s stock delivery ended in the hands of Ravindra Jadeja.

In the very next ball, Kuldeep slid in a fast one to trap Shaheen Shah Afridi in front for a first-ball duck, and Pakistan were reduced to 200 for seven.