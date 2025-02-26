TVK is for common people, Not for the elite: Vijay

Mamallapuram, Feb 26:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has stepped into its second year, and party leader Vijay asserted that TVK is emerging as a leading political force in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the party’s anniversary event held at a luxury resort on ECR Road near Mamallapuram, Vijay made bold statements about Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and TVK’s vision for the 2026 elections.

“We are a rising political force in Tamil Nadu. The 2026 elections will be a turning point, just like the historic elections of 1967 and 1977. Political dynamics are unpredictable—alliances and rivalries can change at any moment. There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. Anyone can enter politics, but when people’s favorites enter the political arena, it irritates some,” he remarked.

Vijay emphasized that fearlessness and determination are the key driving forces of TVK. “The true strength of a political party lies in its structure. Strengthening the party is our primary focus, and we have begun that process. Some critics claim that TVK’s leadership consists mostly of young people. But what’s wrong with that? Even when C.N. Annadurai and MGR started their movements, youth played a crucial role. It was these young leaders who led the revolutionary victories of 1967 and 1977. That is history,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that TVK is an elite-driven party, Vijay firmly stated, “Why shouldn’t ordinary people become party administrators? TVK is not a party for landlords or the elite; it is a party for the common people. Traditionally, landlords and influential figures have held power, but today, even those in power are transforming into a new class of elites, focusing only on money rather than people’s welfare, he said.

Vijay also criticized the central government’s stance on the three-language policy, arguing that financial grants for education should not be tied to language policies. “If the state does not implement the three-language policy, they say they won’t provide education funds. It’s like kids in kindergarten fighting. Providing funds is their duty, and receiving them is the state’s right.”

He accused both the ruling and opposition parties of misleading people through their staged conflicts. “They act as if they are fighting, and we are expected to believe it. What Bro? Very Wrong Bro. Who are you fooling? The people of Tamil Nadu are not naive. We respect all languages, but we will not compromise our self-respect,” he concluded.