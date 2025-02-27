Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises to 46

The Khartoum Media Office said the crash also injured 10 others. The initial death toll of 19 was provided by the health ministry.

The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman, the military said in a statement. Omdurman is the sister city of the capital, Khartoum.

The crash also damaged a number of houses in the Karrari district of Omdurman, the media office said.

The military earlier said that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash, but didn’t provide figures. It didn’t say what caused the crash.

The health ministry said that some bodies were transferred to the Nau hospital in Omdurman.