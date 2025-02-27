Ukraine agrees To Trump`s ‘arms-for-minerals’ pact

Kiev, Feb 27: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reached an “Arms-for-Minerals” agreement as Ukraine continues to seek support in its war against Russia. Trump announced that Zelenskyy would visit the White House on Friday to formalize a critical minerals deal. The announcement came at the start of Trump’s first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy confirmed that a framework economic agreement with the U.S. is in place, though key security guarantees—considered crucial by Kyiv—are still under negotiation. He indicated that finalizing the agreement might depend on discussions in Washington later this week. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy emphasized that the framework deal marks the initial step toward a comprehensive agreement, which will later require approval from Ukraine’s parliament.

Ukraine remains eager for clarity on the United States’ long-term commitment to military aid, Zelenskyy added. He said expects to have a wide-ranging substantive conversation with US President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington. “I want to coordinate with the US,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that the main topics that he wants to discuss with Trump are whether the US plans to halt military aid and, if so, whether Ukraine would be able to purchase weapons directly from the US. He also wants to know whether Ukraine can use frozen Russian assets for weapons investments and whether Washington plans to lift sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Ukraine and the United States have reached preliminary agreement on a broad economic deal that includes US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals amid its war with Russia. After days of negotiations, Ukraine and the US will sign the preliminary agreement, but with further details of a full agreement — including US security guarantees that Kyiv officials view as vital — still to be worked out, Shmyhal said on Ukrainian public television.

Since returning to office last month, Trump let Ukraine know that he wanted something in return for tens of billions of dollars in US help to fend off the full-scale invasion that Russia launched just over three years ago on February 24, 2022. Trump has abruptly ditched some previous Washington policies. He scrapped efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on US support for its European allies. That has brought momentous geopolitical shifts that could reset the war’s path this year.