Heavy rains impact salt production in Tuticorin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thoothukudi district warning of heavy rainfall in the region.

The unseasonal rains have severely affected salt production, which had resumed in the surrounding areas of Thoothukudi city only a few days ago.

Continuous rainfall over the past two days has completely halted operations, impacting local producers.

With heavy rains expected, fishing boats remain docked as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has also predicted light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in several districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal.

Meanwhile, the mild to heavy rains that lashed the Delta region on Tuesday sent normal life out of gear, while the farmers claimed that the rain was beneficial for the summer crops including pulses, peanuts and maize.

As predicted, the rains commenced from Tuesday at 11 am and continued till late evening. Though districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Ariyalur received moderate rainfall, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuturai and Nagapattinam received heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The average rainfall in Tiruchy was 17.49 mm till 4 pm and it reduced to 15.18 mm by 8 pm. Despite a mild shower, it picked up in the evening and several places were inundated.

Thanjavur district received the average rainfall of 17.45 mm but fortunately, there was no damage while Tiruvarur town received the maximum of 78.5 mm rainfall from morning till 6 pm and Kodavasal in the district received 59 mm rainfall.