Toll rises in Dominican nightclub mishap

Mourners clad in black and white streamed into Santo Domingo’s National Theatre, where Rubby Perez’s body lay inside a closed coffin. Perez had been performing on stage at the Jet Set club early Tuesday when the disaster happened.

President Luis Abinader and first lady Raquel Arbaje arrived at the theatre and stood beside Perez’s coffin for several minutes. Some mourners doubled over in tears as a recording of Perez singing the national anthem was played.

Renowned Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra was among those gathered to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, just blocks away, crews continued the grim hunt for victims and survivors. No one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve practically combed through ground zero,” said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations, adding that crews are focusing on one last small area of rubble.

Later Thursday, Mendez broke down while addressing reporters.

“Thank you, God, because today we accomplished the most difficult task I’ve had in 20 years,” he said, moving the microphone away from his face as he cried. Other officials patted him on the back as he continued, “Please forgive me,” before passing the microphone to an army official.