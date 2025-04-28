Annamalai flays DMK after cabinet reshuffle

BJP national general council member K Annamalai strongly criticised the DMK government following the abrupt resignation of two ministers — V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy. He described the reshuffle as a rare and significant moment in Indian politics, claiming it marks the “beginning of the end” for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the political developments, Annamalai said the DMK was “forced” to remove the ministers due to mounting judicial and public pressure.

“It is a rarity in Indian politics to see two ministers being dropped on the same day. The DMK government had no choice but to act,” he remarked in a social media post.

Annamalai launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, alleging that Senthilbalaji symbolised corruption within the government. “Chief Minister MK Stalin had no option but to heed the Supreme Court’s stern observations exposing the dangers of protecting a tainted minister,” he said.