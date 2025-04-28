CM announces sops for govt employees

In a major move aimed at boosting the welfare of state government employees, teachers, and pensioners, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a series of important announcements in the State Assembly on Monday.

One of the key highlights of his address was the significant increase in the marriage advance scheme for government employees and teachers. Currently, female employees are eligible for a marriage advance of Rs 10,000 and male employees Rs 6,000. Stalin announced that this amount would now be increased manifold to Rs 5 lakh for both male and female employees and teachers.

“This enhancement reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its workforce at crucial milestones of their lives,” he said, drawing loud applause in the Assembly.

In another major announcement, the Chief Minister declared a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners. This DA hike will come into effect from April 1, 2025. The move will benefit nearly 16 lakh people across the state.

Stalin said that this hike would require an additional allocation of Rs 1,252 crore per year from the government’s budget, underlining the administration’s willingness to invest in the welfare of its workforce despite fiscal challenges.

The Chief Minister praised the government employees for their crucial role in implementing various welfare schemes and developmental projects across Tamil Nadu. He acknowledged their dedication and efficiency, noting that their efforts are pivotal in bringing government initiatives closer to the common people.

Stalin further asserted that his government, following the legacy of former Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, would continue to protect the interests of government employees. “The Dravidian model government stands firmly for the welfare and rights of its employees,” he said.