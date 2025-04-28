Kathiri Veyil from May 4; TN braces for heatwave

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the start of the intense summer period known as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ or ‘Agni Natchathiram’, which is set to begin on May 4. This phase is traditionally known for extreme temperatures and oppressive heat.

According to meteorological reports, the temperature across the state is expected to rise significantly, with predictions indicating a surge of up to 5 degrees Celsius above the usual seasonal averages. Several districts, especially in interior Tamil Nadu, could experience daily maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The Kathiri Veyil period is expected to last for 25 days. Meteorologists have warned that during this stretch, days will be extremely hot, dry, and uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours.

Authorities have already issued advisories urging people to take precautions. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing, and use protective gear like hats and umbrellas if stepping outside is necessary.

Special alerts have been sent to vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children, and those with health conditions, to take extra care during this period. Hospitals and public health centers are also being prepared to handle possible heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has also asked district administrations to ensure the availability of drinking water, shaded resting spots, and medical facilities in crowded areas.