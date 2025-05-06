12th board exam results to be declared on May 8

In a significant update for students across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results of the Class 12 (Plus Two) public examinations for the academic year 2024–2025 will now be declared on May 8, a day earlier than the previously scheduled date of May 9.

The Class 12 board examinations were held from March 3 to March 25, 2025, across 3,316 exam centers throughout the state. A total of 8.21 lakh students appeared for these crucial examinations, marking one of the largest student turnouts in recent years. These examinations play a vital role in determining college admissions and career choices for higher secondary students.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department had announced that the Plus Two results would be published on May 9. However, in an official statement issued today, the department confirmed the preponement of the result date to May 8. The move is expected to give students and parents more time to plan ahead for counseling sessions, college admissions, and entrance exams.

The results will be made available online on the official websites of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. Students can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth. Hard copies of the mark sheets will be distributed later through their respective schools.

This early declaration will benefit students applying to universities and technical institutions that have set early deadlines for application submissions. It also aligns with the government’s aim to streamline the academic calendar and ensure smooth transitions for students pursuing higher studies.

Officials have advised students to keep their registration details ready and to check only official websites to avoid misinformation or technical issues. Further instructions regarding revaluation and supplementary exams will also be issued along with the results.