Iranian FM Araghchi in Pak ahead of his trip to India

Indiaa and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit to hold talks with the country’s leadership ahead of his trip to New Delhi, amid tensions between

The visit comes days after Araghchi offered to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, saying Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to “forge greater understanding at this difficult time.”

Radio Pakistan reported that during his visit, Araghchi will hold important meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.