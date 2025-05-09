Security Intensified at Chennai Airport

In response to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, security measures have been significantly heightened at Chennai International Airport. Authorities have implemented comprehensive protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and airport operations.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force, and local police have been placed on high alert. All leaves for security staff have been canceled, and those already on leave have been instructed to return immediately. Temporary visitor passes have been suspended, and any urgent access to restricted areas now requires approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Enhanced screening procedures are in place, including thorough checks of identity documents and restrictions on carrying liquids, powders, and certain personal items. Bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs are conducting continuous surveillance throughout the airport complex. Passengers are advised to arrive well in advance of their departure times and to cooperate with security personnel to avoid delays.