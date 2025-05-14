CM Stalin, EPS Clash Over Pollachi Verdict

Following the life sentence verdict for all nine convicts in the Pollachi sexual assault case, a fresh political clash erupted between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Stalin called the verdict a victory for justice and accused the previous AIADMK government of protecting the accused, saying, “Those who shielded the criminals should hang their heads in shame.”

EPS hit back, saying it was his government that arrested the accused and handed the case to the CBI. He accused Stalin of politicizing the issue and pointed to other sexual abuse cases including Anna university issue under the DMK regime, urging the Chief Minister to introspect instead of blaming others.