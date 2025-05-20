South Korea: Ex-Prez Yoon attends insurrection trial hearing

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the fourth hearing of his insurrection trial on Monday following controversy over his influence on next month’s presidential election.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in a black van and entered the building without answering reporters’ questions. This was the second time he entered the court through the open entrance, as he was allowed to use the underground parking route for his first two appearances.

Monday’s hearing dealt not only with charges that Yoon led an insurrection through his December 3 declaration of martial law but also with fresh charges that he abused his power through the decree.

Two witnesses were summoned to testify — Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Army Special Warfare Command, and Lee Sang-hyun, former head of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade.