UK looks to reset EU relations 5 years after Brexit

The UK and the European Union will meet in London on Monday to discuss closer ties in their first official summit since Brexit.

The meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and top EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is intended to pave the way toward a new agreement between both sides.

There is hope that a deal could improve the British economy, which has been hit by a drop in EU trade caused by increased costs and red tape after the United Kingdom left the bloc in 2020.

Since becoming prime minister in July, Starmer has sought to reset relations with the EU, following years of tensions in the wake of the UK’s Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016.