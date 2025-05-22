11 TN fishermen freed by SL Navy return to Chennai

As many as 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen who the Sri Lankan Coast Guard arrested returned to Chennai on Wednesday night.

A group of 11 fishermen from Rameshwaram ventured into the sea on January 11. While they were in the middle of the sea the Sri Lankan Coast Guard surrounded them for crossing the border and seized their boats. All of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

Following this the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the Central government to take action. With the assistance of the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, all 11 fishermen were released from prison and they were handed to the Indian officers on May 14.

The officers arranged the travel documents for the fishermen and they arrived in Chennai on the Air India flight which reached the city on Wednesday night.

Upon their arrival at the Chennai airport, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials received them and arranged their transport to Rameswaram.