Vijay’s TVK considers bat, whistle as election symbol

Actor Vijay’s TVK, a registered but unrecognised political party, is planning to apply for a common election symbol ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, as per the provisions laid down by the ECI.

Based on suggestions received from district-level leaders and state office-bearers, symbols like cricket bat, diamond, hockey stick and ball, microphone (mike), ring, and whistle seemed to be the symbols topping the list of possible choices, party sources said. Among these, cricket bat, mike, diamond, and ring seemed to have emerged as the most preferred choice so far.

According to ECI rules, the process for applying for the symbol will begin on November 5, six months before the term of the incumbent government ends (May 6, 2026). Sources in TVK told TNIE that the party’s general secretary, N Anand, recently reached out to senior functionaries, inviting suggestions from the ECI’s list of 190 free symbols.

Anand reportedly placed four key criteria: the symbol must resonate with the sentiments of the masses; it can have a link to popular films featuring Vijay; it should not resemble any other free symbol, and it should be easy to take to the masses even after the campaign formally ends 36 hours before polling.

“A symbol is not just a visual identifier, but a tool to extend our message to the people. It should be relatable and easy to remember,” a party functionary said.

A cricket bat as a symbol could strike an instant chord with them,” another party insider said, adding that a mike on the other hand could signify Vijay’s voice reaching out to the people.

“Similarly, the ring and diamond also hold symbolic value – the ring for unity and continuity, and the diamond for strength and value,” he said.

Party functionaries said a symbol like whistle, which had already featured prominently in Vijay’s fan clubs and past campaigns (referenc to his film Bigil), was considered but was not favoured unanimously.

Applicant parties can also propose new symbols, along with their designs, for consideration.

Accordingly, TVK leaders are actively engaged in designing new symbols to propose to the ECI, sources added. The final decision, of course, rests with Vijay. “He will consult with senior state-level functionaries and weigh the pros and cons of each suggested symbol before making a final choice,” sources said.