Man arrested for wife’s murder in Tiruvottiyur

In a tragic incident highlighting the grave issue of domestic violence, a 35-year-old man named Ragu was arrested by the Tiruvottiyur police for the brutal murder of his wife, Revathi (32), in the TSR Nagar extension area of Chennai. The incident occurred on the night of May 6, 2025, following a heated argument between the couple.

According to police reports, Ragu, a habitual drinker, had a history of frequent quarrels with Revathi. On the night of the incident, the couple had left their two children at Revathi’s father’s residence in Ennore before returning home. An argument ensued, during which Ragu attacked Revathi with a knife, fatally slashing her neck. He then attempted to take his own life using the same weapon.

Emergency services were called, and Revathi was declared dead at the scene due to severe blood loss. Ragu, critically injured from his suicide attempt, was taken to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment. Following a complaint filed by Revathi’s father, Lokanathan, the police registered a murder case. After Ragu’s discharge from the hospital, he was arrested, and the murder weapon was seized as evidence. He has been remanded to judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing.