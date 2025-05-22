HC seeks report on TASMAC Corruption Case

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a detailed report concerning the alleged ₹1,000 crore corruption case involving the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

This directive comes in response to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Venkatasalapathi from Palayamkottai, who has requested the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating TASMAC for suspected financial irregularities, including unaccounted cash transactions and inflated pricing of liquor bottles. Recent raids conducted by the ED at TASMAC’s headquarters in Egmore and other locations led to the seizure of significant documents and evidence pointing towards large-scale corruption. The ED alleges that certain distilleries and bottling firms colluded with TASMAC officials to generate illicit profits exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

During the court proceedings, the bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and Lakshmi Narayanan questioned the state’s Advocate General, R. Shunmugasundaram, on whether the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) would refrain from concluding any First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the case until the High Court reaches a decision on the plea for a CBI investigation. The court emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the investigation and ensuring that no premature conclusions are drawn before a comprehensive review is completed.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s recent decision to stay the ED’s probe into the TASMAC case, citing concerns over the agency’s approach and potential overreach. The apex court criticized the ED for “crossing all limits” and highlighted the need to uphold the federal structure of governance. The Madras High Court’s directive further underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation of this high-profile corruption case.