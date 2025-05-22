Try for consistency: Dhoni’s advice to young players

New Delhi, May 22:

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday advised the young Indian batters who have impressed in the IPL to remain calm under pressure and try to maintain consistency if they wish to realise their potential going forward.

Dhoni’s CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their penultimate match to remain at the bottom of the 10-team IPL table.

Rajasthan Royals concluded their woeful 2025 IPL campaign with a comfortable win after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock.

“They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get …. they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage,” Dhoni said when asked about his advice to the youngsters who have excelled in this IPL.