Iran says wont surrender at any cost

Tehran, June 19: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the US of “irreparable damage” if it joins the war between Israel and Iran. Tehran, June 19: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the US of “irreparable damage” if it joins the war between Israel and Iran.

This comes after strong warnings from Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. Trump had asked Iran to “surrender without any conditions.”

Khamenei replied firmly: “Never.” He said Iran will not surrender. In a post on X, he said the US will suffer great loss if it enters the fight.

He also said Trump’s threats are meaningless. “We are not scared. The Iranian people will not be forced to give up,” Khamenei said.