Love Pak, stopped war with India: Trump 

Washington, June 19: US President Donald Trump has again said he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. This comes even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a different version. Washington, June 19: US President Donald Trump has again said he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. This comes even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a different version.

“I love Pakistan. I spoke to Modi last night. He’s a fantastic man,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said both countries were close to war. He claimed Pakistan’s Army Chief Asif Munir and PM Modi helped calm things. “They are both nuclear nations. I stopped a war,” Trump added.

He also spoke about plans for a trade deal with India.

“I don’t think anyone has written about this peace effort,” Trump said.