CM to visit Thoothukudi Aug 4 to inaugurate VinFast plant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to visit Thoothukudi on August 4 to inaugurate and launch the sales of the new electric car manufacturing plant established by Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive in Thoothukudi by flight from Chennai on August 3rd.

The state-of-the-art VinFast factory is situated in the Thoothukudi Sillathatham SIPCOT area, spanning 114 acres. This ambitious project commenced with an initial investment of Rs. 1,119.67 crores and is designed with an annual production capacity of 1.50 lakh vehicles.

The land for this significant manufacturing facility, totaling 408 acres, was allocated following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai in 2024.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had previously laid the foundation stone for the factory, marking a crucial step in boosting Tamil Nadu’s position in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.