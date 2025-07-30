TN polls will be as historic as 1967 and 1977: Vijay

Tamil Nadu may be heading towards a politically defining moment in 2026 — one that actor-turned-politician Vijay believes will be remembered alongside the state’s most iconic electoral years, 1967 and 1977.

At a public event in Panaiyur, Chennai, Vijay officially launched the mobile app for his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)’s membership drive and delivered a rousing address that hinted at dramatic political change.

Speaking at the launch of the “Vettri Peraniyil Tamil Nadu” campaign and the party’s membership mobile application, Vijay stated,

“Two major turning points in Tamil Nadu politics were the elections of 1967 and 1977. The 2026 election will be the third.”

He said TVK was fully prepared and committed, having made its intentions clear from the beginning.

Referencing Past Political Earthquakes

The years Vijay referred to — 1967 and 1977 — were watershed moments in Tamil Nadu’s political history.

In 1967, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by C.N. Annadurai unseated the Indian National Congress for the first time, altering the state’s political landscape forever.

In 1977, M.G. Ramachandran’s newly formed AIADMK came to power, defeating the DMK in a dramatic power shift following the Emergency period.

By invoking these pivotal years, Vijay positioned the upcoming 2026 Assembly Election as a potential moment of reckoning for established parties, and a possible breakthrough for his fledgling political movement.

Message of Resilience and Hope

Vijay emphasized that in both 1967 and 1977, it was newcomers who triumphed over entrenched political forces.

“Back then, the winners faced and overcame enormous power and authority held by ruling parties. They stood firm and won. We are also ready to take that path,” he declared.

TVK party cadres were handed their digital membership cards during the event, and new members expressed pride in joining what they called “a people-first movement.” Vijay, without naming any rivals, subtly conveyed that TVK would be the voice of the common citizen, challenging the status quo with courage and clarity.

While TVK is still in its infancy, Vijay’s calculated references to Tamil Nadu’s political past — along with an energized campaign rollout — are early signals that his party intends to contest the 2026 polls in full force.

With speculation already mounting about possible alliances, manifestos, and vote share dynamics, Vijay’s remarks have added weight to the belief that the 2026 Assembly Elections could mark a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics — possibly rewriting its future.