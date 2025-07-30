Trump says US-India trade deal not finalised yet

Washington, July 30: US President Donald Trump on Monday said a trade agreement with India has not yet finished, just two days before the August 1 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs. Speaking to reporters, Trump said discussions are ongoing and hinted that India could face import duties as high as 25% if talks do not reach agreement. Washington, July 30: US President Donald Trump on Monday said a trade agreement with India has not yet finished, just two days before the August 1 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs. Speaking to reporters, Trump said discussions are ongoing and hinted that India could face import duties as high as 25% if talks do not reach agreement.

“India trade deal not been finalised.” When asked about the possibility of tariffs ranging from 20% to 25%, Trump responded, “Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request… The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country.”

Indian officials said that the objective is to work toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement by September or October.