Firecracker accident near Sattur leave three dead

A firecracker accident near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has resulted in the death of three people.

The incident occurred at a fireworks manufacturing unit in the area.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion happened while workers were handling chemicals to make crackers. The blast led to the collapse of at least three rooms at the unit.

Following the accident, emergency services, including fire and rescue personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the explosion.