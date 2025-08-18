Maxwell helps Aussies beat Proteas to lift series 

Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten half-century led Australia to a sensational two-wicket win over South Africa in the final T20 and clinched the series 2-1 on Saturday.

With four needed off the final two balls, Maxwell reverse swiped Lungi Ngidi to third and stayed unbeaten on 62 off 36 balls as Australia reached 173-8 and denied South Africa its maiden T20 series win in Australia.

Young T20 batting sensation Dewald Brevis had earlier made 53 off 26 balls that featured four sixes in one over off Aaron Hardie before Australia pulled back nicely and restricted the Proteas at 172-7.

Both teams observed a minute of silence before the game and paid tribute to former Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson, who died at the age of 89.

Captain Mitchell Marsh (54), who won the toss and elected to chase, and Travis Head had provided Australia a strong start of 66-1 in eight overs but South Africa stormed back with four wickets in four overs.

Head couldn’t capitalize on an opportunity when South Africa skipper Aiden Markram couldn’t hold onto a tough return catch but the left-handed Head spooned an easy catch to short fine leg in the same over.

Josh Inglis recovered from illness after missing out the last game but was clean bowled by Corbin Bosch off the first ball he faced. But Kwena Maphaka dealt a twin blow when both Marsh and Cameron Green couldn’t clear the fielders in the outfield as Australia slipped to 88-4 in the 11th over.