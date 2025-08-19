Neymar leaves field in tears as Santos humbled

Brazil forward Neymar left the field in tears after Santos suffered a 6-0 home defeat by Vasco da Gama.

The loss was the biggest of Neymar’s career and it was the first time that Santos have conceded six goals at home in a Brazilian Serie A match.

The eight-time champions are two points above the relegation zone and coach Cleber Xavier was sacked hours after Sunday’s game.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward Philippe Coutinho scored twice as Vasco claimed their first win in six league games and their biggest league win in 17 years.

“I’m ashamed,” said Neymar. “I’m totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence.

“But if they want to curse and insult, they’re in their right. To sum up our attitude on the field, it was terrible.

“I’ve never experienced this in my life. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help in every way.

“I think everyone today needs to go home and think about what they want to do.”