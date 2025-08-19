Putin briefs Modi on Trump meet

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska,” tweeted PM Modi.

He also said that India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard.

I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," he added.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on August 15 to discuss a ceasefire over the ongoing Russia-Ukrain conflict.

The meeting holds significance as it comes after the US President imposed 25 per cent tariffs on select Indian goods and a penalty of another 25 per cent for buying Russian oil. Trump alleged that India is funding Russia’s war with Ukraine by buying cheap Russian oil.

India had on Saturday welcomed the Alaska meeting between Russian President Donald Trump and US President Vladimir Putin, calling their leadership “highly commendable” in the pursuit of peace.