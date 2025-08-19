Bumrah should listen to physios: Chetan Sharma

Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma has defended Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management amid widespread criticism of the speedster, saying that the bowlers should listen to their physios. Bumrah only played three out of the five matches in the recent Test series against England as the management decided to give him optimum rest during the series.

However, after the speedster didn’t feature in the final Test at the Oval with India being 1-2 behind, Bumrah received backlash from both fans and pundits. Recently, Chetan Sharma jumped to Bumrah’s defence, mentioning that the players should go by their physio’s words as they’re the best judges.

If the medical team advises, if the doctor tells me that I have to take antibiotics, then I have to consume them. If our physios is telling a player to manage workload, I think we should listen to them because they are the better judges,” Sharma said.