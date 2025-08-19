US Open: Berrettini pulls out due to injury

Washington, Aug 19: Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini has officially withdrawn from the 2025 US Open due to ongoing injury concerns. The 29-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2021, has struggled with fitness issues throughout the year. He has not competed since his first-round loss to Kamil Majchrzak at Wimbledon in June and missed both the Toronto and Cincinnati tournaments in preparation for the US Open. Washington, Aug 19: Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini has officially withdrawn from the 2025 US Open due to ongoing injury concerns. The 29-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2021, has struggled with fitness issues throughout the year. He has not competed since his first-round loss to Kamil Majchrzak at Wimbledon in June and missed both the Toronto and Cincinnati tournaments in preparation for the US Open.

In another update before the hard-court major, American player Brandon Holt, who had previously received a main draw wild card, will be replaced by Eliot Spizzirri. Spizzirri, a standout from the University of Texas, is next in line to assume Holt’s wild card entry.

In addition to Berrettini’s withdrawal, two other prominent players have also pulled out of the tournament. Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov, who had a remarkable streak of 58 consecutive major appearances, will miss the US Open due to a pectoral injury sustained during his match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Spanish player Paula Badosa has withdrawn due to a chronic lower back injury, which has sidelined her since her first-round exit at Wimbledon.