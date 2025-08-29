Collector orders inquiry over petitions found in Vaigai

A startling incident came to light recently when petitions submitted by the public during the “Stalin Mukaamam” event were found drifting in the Vaigai River. This has sparked widespread concern and condemnation, including remarks from opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In response, District Collector Porkodi has ordered an immediate investigation to identify who disposed of the petitions in the river. The collector has also directed that a criminal case be registered against the officials responsible, following a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), has strongly condemned the DMK government, alleging that petitions submitted by the public under the “Ungaludan Stalin” initiative were discarded into the Vaigai River like garbage.

In a statement posted on X, EPS expressed his outrage, saying, “The petitions collected under the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme—promised as a medium for resolving people’s grievances—have today been dumped into the Vaigai River. This is deeply condemnable.” He further criticized the DMK for treating the public’s genuine pain and requests like theatrics, adding that these actions would not be forgotten in the upcoming 2026 state elections.