ECI functioning like a puppet, alleges Premalatha

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, alleging that it is failing to uphold the standards of free and fair elections.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, she claimed that electoral malpractices like vote-rigging and bribery are widespread across the country, including in Tamil Nadu. “Abuse of power is rampant in politics and elections… Everything, including cash-for-votes and rigging, is happening before our eyes,” she stated.

Questioning the ECI’s autonomy, Premalatha asked what action has been taken against such violations. She also implied that the Commission might be under political influence, particularly from the BJP. “It has always been like this, not just today or yesterday. The culture of paying money for votes must be eradicated, and fake voting must be stopped. The Commission must take a firm stand,” she emphasized.

Her outspoken remarks come ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Premalatha asserted that the DMDK enjoys robust public support and will soon launch its campaign.