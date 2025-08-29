Asia Cup: India squad to assemble in Dubai on Sept 4

The 15-member Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav will assemble in Dubai on September 4 for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9.

In a departure from the usually laid out convention, players will reach Dubai in a staggered manner from their respective locations unlike on other occasions when the team would first assemble in Mumbai before departure.

The decision was taken keeping logistics in mind and also the travelling convenience of the players.