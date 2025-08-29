Diamond League Finals: Neeraj settles for second place

Chopra was not his usual self as he began with 84.35m and then followed it up with 82m and a foul. He was at third spot at the halfway stage, and he fouled his fourth and fifth attempts before coming up with a 85.01m effort in his last throw.

This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the world championships, so I still need to throw a little bit further. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were the things which did not go that well,” Chopra said after the event.

“In the last attempt, I still managed to throw 85. But I am very happy for Julian today – he managed to throw really far, and to show 91m was really good. We will see in three weeks.

“I still need to train a little bit. In this sport, we do not know. It depends on the day.”

Chopra said everything “will be different” in Tokyo during the World Championships (September 13-21).

“Julian, he is a good friend of mine and I am always happy when he is doing well and we push each other. There will be some friends from India coming to cheer for me in Tokyo.