Glass panel crashes at Chennai Airport

A glass panel fell at Chennai International Airport on Thursday, prompting a stir among passengers, though fortunately no one was hurt.

The incident occurred near a restaurant, where the loud crash caused people nearby to hurry away. Airport staff quickly cordoned off the area with temporary barricades to ensure safety.

This marks the 89th such occurrence at the airport, signaling an ongoing structural concern. Glass breakages here are not uncommon and have repeatedly raised questions about maintenance and building safety standards.

Passengers are urged to stay cautious in areas with glass installations. Repeated incidents underscore the need for a comprehensive review of airport infrastructure to prevent any potential hazards moving forward.