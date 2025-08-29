Gold price rises by ₹520 per sovereign in TN

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu saw a sharp rise today, increasing by ₹520 per sovereign (8 grams) in a single day.

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at ₹75,760 per sovereign, compared to ₹75,240 yesterday. The per-gram price has also gone up.

This increase reflects a similar upward trend across India, with gold futures crossing ₹1,01,000 per 10 grams in the commodity market.

Experts say global economic uncertainty, a weaker rupee, and strong demand for precious metals are driving this price surge. Silver prices have also reached new highs, further boosting market activity.