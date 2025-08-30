All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a significant meeting with the party’s district secretaries and senior members at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.
The meeting was primarily focused on the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Palaniswami specifically inquired about the progress of booth committee formation, a task that was previously discussed. The majority of the district secretaries reported that they had completed the task successfully.
Palaniswami expressed confidence in their efforts and urged them to be fully prepared, stating that their hard work would secure a victory for the AIADMK. It was also mentioned that the fourth phase of his campaign would commence on the 1 September in Madurai and conclude on 13 September in Coimbatore.
EPS holds key meeting with district secretaries
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a significant meeting with the party’s district secretaries and senior members at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.