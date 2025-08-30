EPS holds key meeting with district secretaries

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a significant meeting with the party’s district secretaries and senior members at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

​

The meeting was primarily focused on the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Palaniswami specifically inquired about the progress of booth committee formation, a task that was previously discussed. The majority of the district secretaries reported that they had completed the task successfully.

​

Palaniswami expressed confidence in their efforts and urged them to be fully prepared, stating that their hard work would secure a victory for the AIADMK. It was also mentioned that the fourth phase of his campaign would commence on the 1 September in Madurai and conclude on 13 September in Coimbatore.