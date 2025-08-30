People ready to teach DMK a lesson: Annamalai

​Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has stated that the people of the state are ready to “teach the DMK a lesson” in the 2026 assembly elections. He made these remarks at a public meeting in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, held as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi procession.

​

Annamalai said that the public is gradually resisting the government’s restrictions and oppressive measures, particularly those concerning the placement of Vinayagar idols. He added that the people are eagerly awaiting the 2026 assembly elections to deliver their message to the ruling party.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan asserted that the upcoming 2026 assembly elections will be a direct contest between the BJP-led alliance and the INDIA alliance. She was speaking in Madurai, where she offered prayers at the Meenakshi Temple.

​Soundararajan expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, stating that the people are ready to teach the DMK a lesson and that the party’s alliance will be victorious. She also criticized the INDIA bloc, claiming that it is not united and that the partners have differing views on key issues.

Tamilsai Soundararajan also said that the DMK government is only focused on advertisements and has failed to address critical issues like monsoon preparedness.

​She concluded by calling for all parties that oppose the DMK to come together to form a strong alliance. While acknowledging that there is still time until the elections, she emphasized that a united front is essential to prevent the DMK’s return to power.