Rules eased on retirement during pending disciplinary case

The Tamil Nadu government has amended the Fundamental Rules and Leave Rules to allow government employees and teachers facing disciplinary or judicial proceedings to retire on their due date of superannuation.

According to a Government Order issued by C Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Human Resources Management Department, the revised Rule 56(1)(c) of the Fundamental Rules ensures uniform handling of suspension orders and inquiries. While employees will now be deemed retired, proceedings will continue under the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978.

Authorities can also withhold pension contributions for those appointed after April 1, 2003, if found guilty of grave misconduct causing financial loss, with final orders issued after consultation with the TNPSC.

The amendments also revise provisions on earned leave encashment and leave during suspension, with benefits released only after inquiries conclude. This move fulfills Chief Minister M K Stalin’s 2021 assurance to service associations.