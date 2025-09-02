DMK leader’s car attacked at AIADMK meeting

Tension broke out at an AIADMK public meeting in Kariyapatti when a car belonging to a DMK leader’s family was attacked.

AIADMK chief and Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was speaking at the event. He was promising to link the Cauvery and Gundar rivers to benefit Tiruchuli.

At that moment, a car driven by the brother of a DMK chairman moved through the crowd. This led to chaos. AIADMK members reportedly surrounded the car and smashed its windows.

The incident caused panic among those present. It has been compared to an earlier clash near Trichy, where an ambulance driver was allegedly attacked at another AIADMK meeting.