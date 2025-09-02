Sasikanth Senthil ends hunger strike on CM’s request

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has called off his indefinite hunger strike after receiving instructions from the Congress high command and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

​

Senthil began his protest on August 29 to demand that the central government release educational funds of 2,152 crore rupees for Tamil Nadu.

Due to his declining health, he was first admitted to a government hospital in Tiruvallur before being transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment. Despite being hospitalized, Senthil continued his hunger strike for four days.

​

The protest officially concluded when Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvamperunthagai visited him at the hospital and offered him juice.