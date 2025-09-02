Sengottaiyan hints at leaving AIADMK, to break silence on Sept 5

Former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan is reportedly on the verge of leaving the party due to a disagreement with the AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi Palaniswami.

According to a news report from Maalai Malar, Sengottaiyan is scheduled to make a significant announcement on September 5 in Gobichettipalayam, where he has stated he will “speak his mind.”

His supporters and key party functionaries have gathered at his residence for a consultation.

When reporters asked about his plans, Sengottaiyan advised them to wait for his official announcement.

The article did not provide further details on the nature of the disagreement with Palaniswami.

