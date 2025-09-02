India’s GDP grows 7.8% despite global challenges: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s GDP grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of this financial year, despite global economic concerns and trade pressures.

Speaking at the Semicon India Conference in Delhi, he appeared to refer to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods, calling them a sign of “economic selfishness.”

Modi said the growth “went beyond all expectations and estimates” and was visible across every sector.

“With this momentum, India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy,” he said, rejecting Trump’s “dead economy” remark.

“The day is not far when the world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by the World,” he added.