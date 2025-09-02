Stalin seeks stronger trade bridge between Germany & TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called for stronger trade and industrial ties between Germany and Tamil Nadu, describing the state as India’s “Germany” for its industrial strength and skilled workforce.

Speaking at the “TN Rising Germany Investment Conclave” in Düsseldorf, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s position as the country’s second-largest economy, with nearly 48 percent of its population living in urban areas. He said the state has the highest number of factories and industrial workers in India and is home to over 130 Fortune 500 companies, including German firms Daimler, BMW, Bosch, Siemens, and ZF.

Stalin invited German investors to explore opportunities in sectors such as robotics, capital goods, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and innovation. He also announced plans to set up industry-linked skill development centres to train workers to meet global standards.

During his visit to Germany, Stalin signed 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹7,020 crore, expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu. This includes major investments from Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst.

Knorr-Bremse will invest ₹2,000 crore in a new manufacturing facility, creating 3,500 jobs. Nordex Group will invest ₹1,000 crore to expand wind turbine production, generating 2,500 jobs. ebm-papst will invest ₹201 crore over five years to strengthen its Global Capability Centre and manufacturing base, adding 250 jobs.

Stalin also appealed to the Tamil diaspora in Germany to support the state’s growth by investing in industries and contributing to education and welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister stressed that Tamil Nadu offers a stable political environment, competitive incentives, and high-quality human resources, making it an attractive destination for German companies seeking a foothold in India.

Stalin also visited the Classic Remise vintage car museum in Düsseldorf, Germany, as part of his official trip to attract investments to the state.

At the museum, Stalin saw rare automobiles, including the world’s first car and historic racing vehicles. He described the experience as a journey back in time, appreciating the craftsmanship and engineering of the classic models.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and opposition head Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has called for transparency on the investments claimed from Stalin’s foreign tours. EPS has demanded the release of a white paper detailing the exact outcomes of the CM’s overseas visits.

“Though Stalin has traveled abroad several times claiming to bring investments, the government has not clearly shown the results of these trips,” EPS said, urging the ruling DMK to provide clarity on projects that have actually materialized.