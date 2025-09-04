Stalin meets UK Minister, forges key partnerships for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent investment tour of Europe has brought major opportunities for the state in renewable energy, education, design, shipping, and manufacturing.

One of the key highlights was his meeting with UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, in London. The discussions focused on building stronger ties between Tamil Nadu and the United Kingdom in areas such as green energy, skill development, research, and maritime connectivity.

Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s strengths in renewable energy, e-mobility, information technology, and manufacturing. He invited UK-based investors and companies to take part in shaping a sustainable and future-ready economy for the state.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Stalin described the visit as a success, noting that it had delivered “six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu.”

Agreements and Partnerships:

Wilson Power and Britannia RFID: These partnerships will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy sector and boost the competitiveness of exporters, particularly in western Tamil Nadu.

University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab: The University of Exeter in the UK and the French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will collaborate with Tamil Nadu’s institutions. The focus will be on academic collaboration, joint research, and skill development to prepare youth for global careers.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence: The maritime analytics firm will expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai. This expansion will create 200 new jobs by 2026, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s role in maritime trade and logistics.

Rolls-Royce Engagement: Stalin met with executives from Rolls-Royce, who expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Tamil Nadu’s aerospace and defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Apart from London, Stalin also visited Germany and France as part of this tour. In Germany, talks centered on automobile manufacturing, electric vehicle infrastructure, and industrial collaboration. In France, he engaged with companies and design institutions to boost Tamil Nadu’s presence in creative industries and innovation sectors.

Speaking about the trip, Stalin said the goal was to not just attract investments but to also create jobs and bring advanced technology to Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu is determined to become a global leader in sustainable and high-tech industries. We are building strong partnerships with companies and institutions that share our vision for growth, innovation, and inclusivity,” he said.

Industry experts view this European tour as a strategic step to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s economy. The agreements are expected to help the state expand its renewable energy network, develop talent, improve exports, and build a strong foundation for its electric vehicle and maritime sectors.