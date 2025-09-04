Amit Shah tells TN BJP to avoid criticising AIADMK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has advised BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu not to criticise the AIADMK. His message was given during a meeting with a group of BJP leaders from the state.

Interestingly, former state BJP president Annamalai did not attend this meeting. This move is seen as part of efforts to rebuild ties between the two parties before the upcoming elections.

Shah’s advice shows the BJP’s plan to keep its alliance with the AIADMK strong. Party leaders believe this unity is important for their success in Tamil Nadu politics.