CM defends aid to kids who lost parents during COVID

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the Anbukkarangal (Hands of Love) scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam.

The scheme provides financial help to children who lost both parents, or whose sole surviving parent cannot care for them, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new scheme, children up to 18 years old will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,000.

After completing school, they will also be supported with college education or relevant skill development training. The assistance will continue without interruption until school-level education is finished.

During his speech at the event, Stalin responded to critics who labelled such welfare programs vote politics. He defended the scheme by saying that helping vulnerable people is a core duty of the government, not a show for votes.

He said, ‘The Dravidian movement was born out of the aspirations of common people. Politics is service, not luxury. The “Anbukkarangal” scheme is meant to care for those hurting because of COVID. It’s not about gaining votes.’

Stalin also asked whether other popular welfare schemes—like the free breakfast program and support for persons with disabilities—should be dismissed as vote-seeking as well.

He emphasized that the joy he saw on children’s faces during the scheme’s launch was a reward and a sign that government efforts are reaching the people who need them.

The event also revealed that around 6,000 children will benefit initially: these children will receive the ₹2,000 monthly assistance directly into their bank accounts.

The scheme was launched on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C. N. Annadurai. It is aimed at preventing dropouts and providing a stable foundation for the future of these vulnerable children.

​The scheme embodies the values of compassion and social welfare that are central to the legacy of C. N. Annadurai. It stands as a testament to the State’s ongoing efforts to support its citizens and build a more inclusive society, the Chief Minister ended.