OPS reiterates call for AIADMK unification

Senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has once again called for the unification of the party, stating that the factional split is the primary reason for its recent electoral setbacks.

In a public statement, Panneerselvam emphasized that a united AIADMK is essential to uphold the legacies of the party’s founders, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa. He asserted that a fragmented party cannot effectively serve the people and that the party’s 1.5 crore members should overcome their differences to “create history” and restore the party to its former glory.

Panneerselvam’s appeal is not new, as he has consistently advocated for unity since the party’s split. He has often pointed to the lack of leadership and the internal conflicts as the cause of the party’s decline. Despite his readiness to make sacrifices for the sake of party cohesion, his calls have been met with resistance from rival factions.

Leaders within the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction have frequently dismissed Panneerselvam’s overtures, labeling them as attempts to create confusion. They have also questioned his moral authority to speak on party unity, citing his past actions as a source of the initial division. The ongoing rivalry between the OPS and EPS camps remains a significant obstacle to any potential reconciliation.

The demand for unity, however, resonates with many loyal cadres who believe that only a unified AIADMK can challenge the ruling DMK and reclaim power in the state. Panneerselvam has stated that he is in touch with party functionaries who share his sentiments and are actively seeking unification behind the scenes, though he has refrained from naming them to avoid internal backlash.

The political future of the AIADMK appears to be at a crossroads, with leaders like Panneerselvam insisting that the party’s very survival depends on a complete and sincere unification of all its factions.